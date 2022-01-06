Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed 12 people, including eight children, at a Philadelphia row house. Sources say a Christmas tree fire might have fueled the deadly blaze. Officials say there were four smoke detectors in the building, but none of them worked.Jan. 6, 2022
Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12
83 million people across the country under winter storm alerts