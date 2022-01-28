Why Disney and M&M’s mascot makeovers are ruffling feathers
Disney announced that Minnie Mouse is trading her red and white polka dot dress for a navy blue pantsuit, and candy maker Mars has updated the female M&M’s outfits to be more inclusive. These changes are to adapt to fast-moving cultural changes, but some are criticizing the new styles. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.Jan. 28, 2022
