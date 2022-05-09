Internet providers agree to cut costs for low-income households

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Biden administration announced plans to provide affordable high speed internet access to low-income Americans. So far, 20 internet providers have agreed to lower costs or increase speeds.May 9, 2022

