International Olympic Committee recognizing greatest displays of sportsmanship
01:32
Share this -
copied
Throughout the Tokyo Olympics, there have been so many incredible moments with athletes demonstrating the true spirit of the Games. This year, the International Olympic Committee is giving an award, together with Olympic sponsor Visa, recognizing the greatest displays of sportsmanship. Go to TODAY.com to see some of the inspiring moments that have been singled out. (Sponsored by Visa)Aug. 5, 2021