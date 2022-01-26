IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Interest rates expected to be raised by Federal Reserve combating inflation

02:15

The Federal Reserve could announce Wednesday it will raise interest rates as the nation is still dealing with fallout from the pandemic, supply disruptions and decades-high levels of inflation. The hike in interest rates comes as Americans are paying more for goods and often waiting longer to get them. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Jan. 26, 2022

