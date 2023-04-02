Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gordon Moore, the Silicon Valley pioneer who co-founded Intel and innovated the microprocessor, has died at the age of 94. Moore’s foundation donated more than $5 billion to scientific and environmental causes. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.April 2, 2023

