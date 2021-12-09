Instagram CEO testifies before Senate panel on protecting young users
02:22
Share this -
copied
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri was grilled on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about what the company is doing to make its app safer for children. NBC senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.Dec. 9, 2021
Tiger Woods tees up for comeback alongside his son
02:17
Job openings in US jump to 11 million
00:28
Travel warnings issued amid Cancun crime spree
02:41
Scientists discover a giant planet orbing pair of stars
00:32
New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes
00:24
Father and son arrested in connection to Caldor Fire