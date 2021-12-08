Instagram CEO set to testify before Congress about safety for teens
02:25
Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, will testify before Congress Wednesday at a hearing focused on the impacts of social media on young users. Ahead of his appearance, Instagram launched new features aimed at improving safety. NBC senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.Dec. 8, 2021
