Inspiring nonprofit gets an upgrade with help from George Oliphant

Brittany Schiavone and her team create custom care packages for families who recently welcomed a baby with Down syndrome, but her nonprofit's headquarters was in desperate need of renovation. Her mission inspired George Oliphant, host of “George to the Rescue,” to take action by completely redoing her home office. The pair join TODAY to talk about their journey together.March 21, 2022
