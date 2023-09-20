Insider tips and the latest consumer news | Consumer Confidential
On this episode of Consumer Confidential, NBC’s Vicky Nguyen has the latest consumer news - from warnings about knock-off weight loss drugs to what you should consider before buying pet insurance.Sept. 20, 2023
