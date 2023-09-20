IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Free shipping on everything from e-bikes to loungewear — up to 80% off

  • Now Playing

    Insider tips and the latest consumer news | Consumer Confidential

    24:55
  • UP NEXT

    Extended cut: Sheinelle Jones visits the 16th Street Baptist Church 60 years after bombing

    12:29

  • Head into fall with September’s workout challenge and expert health tips | Start TODAY

    24:55

  • The Royal Rundown: Remembering Queen Elizabeth as Royal Family steps into new roles

    24:53

  • All the gear you need for the perfect tailgate party

    04:44

  • Chef Tobias Dorzon prepares a perfect gameday dish

    05:58

  • Kick off this football season with the ultimate gameday tailgate | Celebration Season

    24:30

  • New Jersey couple bonds over love of hosting, bringing people together | Celebration Season

    05:46

  • Celebrate this football season with the ultimate tailgate party | Celebration Season

    00:39

  • Carson Daly gets an inside look at the kitchens behind New York City’s notable restaurants

    25:00

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Routine Reboot

    25:03

  • Caroline Wozniacki on her historic career and U.S. Open comeback

    06:51

  • Shop smart and save more on back-to-school essentials | Consumer Confidential

    24:53

  • Jonas Brothers’ mom shares secrets to raising four boys

    06:49

  • Al Roker learns the history behind iconic boardwalk treats | Family Style

    25:00

  • Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY

    24:24

  • Mini muffuletta and charcuterie cones: Get the recipes

    05:43

  • Thai squash salad: Get the recipe!

    03:54

  • Try these barbecue pork skewers at your block party

    04:25

  • Strawberry and corn bars: Get Christina Tosi’s recipe

    05:31

Insider tips and the latest consumer news | Consumer Confidential

24:55

On this episode of Consumer Confidential, NBC’s Vicky Nguyen has the latest consumer news - from warnings about knock-off weight loss drugs to what you should consider before buying pet insurance.Sept. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Insider tips and the latest consumer news | Consumer Confidential

    24:55
  • UP NEXT

    Extended cut: Sheinelle Jones visits the 16th Street Baptist Church 60 years after bombing

    12:29

  • Head into fall with September’s workout challenge and expert health tips | Start TODAY

    24:55

  • The Royal Rundown: Remembering Queen Elizabeth as Royal Family steps into new roles

    24:53

  • All the gear you need for the perfect tailgate party

    04:44

  • Chef Tobias Dorzon prepares a perfect gameday dish

    05:58

  • Kick off this football season with the ultimate gameday tailgate | Celebration Season

    24:30

  • New Jersey couple bonds over love of hosting, bringing people together | Celebration Season

    05:46

  • Celebrate this football season with the ultimate tailgate party | Celebration Season

    00:39

  • Carson Daly gets an inside look at the kitchens behind New York City’s notable restaurants

    25:00

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Routine Reboot

    25:03

  • Caroline Wozniacki on her historic career and U.S. Open comeback

    06:51

  • Shop smart and save more on back-to-school essentials | Consumer Confidential

    24:53

  • Jonas Brothers’ mom shares secrets to raising four boys

    06:49

  • Al Roker learns the history behind iconic boardwalk treats | Family Style

    25:00

  • Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY

    24:24

  • Mini muffuletta and charcuterie cones: Get the recipes

    05:43

  • Thai squash salad: Get the recipe!

    03:54

  • Try these barbecue pork skewers at your block party

    04:25

  • Strawberry and corn bars: Get Christina Tosi’s recipe

    05:31

President Biden urges global support of Ukraine in UN address

Blinken on the $6B that helped free Americans imprisoned in Iran

1-year-old baby dies from fentanyl exposure at NYC day care

Ripple effects of UAW strike spreads as part suppliers weigh layoffs

How did the military lose track of a $100M F-35 fighter jet?

See Ryan Seacrest learn Vanna White extended ‘Wheel’ contract

Hoda & Jenna face off in queso-making competition

Siri Daly shares fun and yummy snacks to make your kids

Meet Alix Earle, who turned the ‘GRWM’ trend into a business

Nicole Ari Parker talks returning to the theater in ‘The Refuge Plays’

4 fancy cocktails that you can make at home

Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts

Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler

See elephants at Texas zoo do yoga!

How to protect your online data from cookies, malware, more

Stanley Tucci shares his easy recipe for pasta fagioli

The right way to warm up and cool down when exercising

Mike Goodwin talks ‘Big Dad Energy’ comedy tour, fatherhood

Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space

How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay

Hoda & Jenna face off in queso-making competition

Siri Daly shares fun and yummy snacks to make your kids

Meet Alix Earle, who turned the ‘GRWM’ trend into a business

Nicole Ari Parker talks returning to the theater in ‘The Refuge Plays’

Would you be offended if a friend put a filter on a pic you're in?

Rihanna shares first look at second baby, Riot Rose

Stanley Tucci talks wife Felicity, Harry Styles, cookware line

Is Adele married? New video swirls speculation

Everyone yells at their kids. How do you repair the moment?

Jonathan Bennett judges food competition with Hoda & Jenna

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Hoda & Jenna face off in queso-making competition

Siri Daly shares fun and yummy snacks to make your kids

4 fancy cocktails that you can make at home

Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes

Stanley Tucci shares his easy recipe for pasta fagioli

Stanley Tucci talks new cookware line, shares childhood recipe

Jonathan Bennett judges food competition with Hoda & Jenna

Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event

Ryan Reynolds latest Aviation Gin ad calls out pumpkin spice

Steak tacos and chicken sliders: Get Alex Guarnaschelli’s recipes!