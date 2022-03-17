Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees
02:29
Share this -
copied
With Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure under attack from Russia, some fear food shortages could be next. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Jacob Soboroff meets with World Central Kitchen executive director Nate Mook about their efforts to feed Ukrainians with 100,000 meals a day in five countries in the region.March 17, 2022
Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon
04:30
Exclusive: Angelina Jolie on passage of Violence Against Women Act
05:24
Anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings marked with rallies to end violence
00:27
Now Playing
Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees
02:29
UP NEXT
Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords
02:01
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for NCAA championship