What the Georgia election charges against Trump mean
03:31
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the 2020 presidential election probe in Georgia and faces felony racketeering and numerous conspiracy charges, court filings show. NBC’s Kristen Welker and Laura Jarrett provided analysis for TODAY on what the charges mean.Aug. 15, 2023