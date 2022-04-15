IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: TODAY's Savannah Guthrie learns to cook easy at-home seafood with Bobby Flay on TODAY All Day.

TODAY

These fighters throw pillows, not punches: Pillow fighting goes pro

02:57

Steve and Paul Williams started professional pillow fighting last year with the hopes of making a combat sport that’s more family-friendly and advertiser-friendly. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz goes inside the ring to see first-hand to see what it’s like.April 15, 2022

