Inside the unheard speeches that would have rewritten history

Author Jeffrey Nussbaum’s career as speech writer for more than 20 years inspired him to begin a unique hunt for prepared speeches that went undelivered throughout history. In Nussbaum’s book “Undelivered: The Never-heard Speeches That Would Have Rewritten History,” he uncovers a civil rights speech from John Lewis, a pledge from King Edward VIII and more. NBC’s Harry Smith reports for TODAY.May 10, 2022