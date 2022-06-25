IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

    03:17

  • Amy Klobuchar reacts to SCOTUS’ abortion ruling: ‘We can change this’

    03:10

  • Biden condemns SCOTUS’ Roe v. Wade decision: ‘This is not over’

    02:37
  • Now Playing

    Inside the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court’s abortion reversal sets off anger and celebration

    02:01

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52

  • Watch: Thousands demonstrate nationwide after Supreme Court's ruling on abortion

    02:15

  • A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

    01:44

  • End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

    02:30

  • Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:26

  • Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade

    00:56

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision

    03:07

  • America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

    01:10

  • Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients

    05:57

  • Watch: 9-months pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's 'horrible' abortion ruling

    01:23

  • Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

    11:11

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

    01:30

  • Lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    02:01

  • Harris: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is a 'health care crisis'

    05:25

  • WATCH: What conservative justices said about Roe v. Wade during their Supreme Court confirmations

    01:19

TODAY

Inside the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade

02:22

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some states have already banned abortion. The ruling not only overturns five decades of precedent, but is also the first time the Supreme Court ever took away something they previously deemed a Constitutional right. NBC’s Pete Williams reports for Saturday TODAY.June 25, 2022

  • Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

    03:17

  • Amy Klobuchar reacts to SCOTUS’ abortion ruling: ‘We can change this’

    03:10

  • Biden condemns SCOTUS’ Roe v. Wade decision: ‘This is not over’

    02:37
  • Now Playing

    Inside the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court’s abortion reversal sets off anger and celebration

    02:01

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All