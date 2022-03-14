IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Inside the rush to evacuate critically ill children out of Ukraine

    02:37
Inside the rush to evacuate critically ill children out of Ukraine

02:37

The race is on in Ukraine to evacuate critically ill children who spend most of their time in hospitals for treatment. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Molly Hunter shares the stories of some making the hazardous journey to the border amid escalating combat.March 14, 2022

