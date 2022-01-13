Inside the rush to distribute home COVID-19 tests and masks
03:27
Share this -
copied
Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kerry Sanders visits a factory in Florida where workers are working around the clock to keep up with the unprecedented demand for at-home COVID-19 test kits. Many stores are sold out of the tests, and prices have gone up where consumers are able to find them.Jan. 13, 2022
Products to fight dry skin during winter months
04:17
Now Playing
Inside the rush to distribute home COVID-19 tests and masks
03:27
UP NEXT
CDC to update guidance on masks as free tests for schools could start arriving this month
02:05
Kamala Harris on CDC, COVID testing, voting rights
07:24
Dr. Natalie Azar on mask guidance and COVID-19 testing