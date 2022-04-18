IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See how social media influencers are cloning their pets

04:22

Social media influencers are at the center of a growing debate over pet cloning, a special science that uses technology to clone animals. NBC’s Jacob Ward reports for TODAY on how it works to create “identical twins” in a process similar to IVF using skin samples.April 18, 2022

Influencers are cloning their pets to continue their ‘bloodline’ and ‘legacy’

