What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?
03:16
UP NEXT
Inside the search for the $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot winner
02:33
How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel
03:53
Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion
00:49
How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation
03:42
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
00:28
Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways
05:23
How to find unclaimed money
05:18
How to use AI to plan vacations
04:23
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing
00:28
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you
05:14
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
00:29
How should you and your partner split the household bills?
03:50
Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips
03:29
Jackpot! Single Powerball ticket matches all numbers
01:42
How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation
05:08
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion
00:33
Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners
00:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?
03:16
Copied
Services fees are showing up on many receipts at restaurants around the country, leaving many customers frustrated with the increased total. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY on the demand to disclose the fees and share where that money goes.Aug. 10, 2023
Inside the big business of menopause
05:00
Now Playing
What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?
03:16
UP NEXT
Inside the search for the $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot winner
02:33
How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel
03:53
Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion
00:49
How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation
03:42
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
00:28
Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways
05:23
How to find unclaimed money
05:18
How to use AI to plan vacations
04:23
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing
00:28
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you
05:14
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
00:29
How should you and your partner split the household bills?
03:50
Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips
03:29
Jackpot! Single Powerball ticket matches all numbers
01:42
How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation
05:08
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion
00:33
Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners