IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Officials rescue dozens of cats from filthy conditions in NY home

    01:28

  • 13-year-old with cerebral palsy is on a mission to inspire others

    04:34

  • 12-year-old boy hooks a big one: A great white shark!

    00:48
  • Now Playing

    How recruiting apps automatically screen out applicants

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Actor Julian Sands missing after hiking in California

    00:26

  • Mystery surrounds death of American lawyer at Mexico resort

    02:23

  • Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial

    02:32

  • Search warrant reveals more clues in Idaho murder case

    04:33

  • Five inmates crawl through vents and pipes to escape jail

    00:30

  • Damar Hamlin makes daily visits with team amid recovery

    02:02

  • New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announces surprising resignation

    02:58

  • George Santos denies taking $3,000 from dying dog’s GoFundMe

    02:27

  • These are the top job titles of 2023

    04:23

  • Experts reveal 5 things they would never do in their field

    07:34

  • Husband of missing Massachusetts mother charged with murder

    02:02

  • 911 call reveals dire scene of Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident

    02:50

  • Major universities join TikTok ban as security concerns grow

    03:05

  • Polar bear kills woman, young boy in remote Alaska village

    00:27

  • Parents sound off at Virginia school officials over teacher shooting

    02:13

  • Helicopter crash in Ukraine kills at least 14, including interior minister

    02:16

TODAY

How recruiting apps automatically screen out applicants

04:31

Automated systems on recruiting websites are screening out people who may have the skills for tech jobs, but don’t have a college diploma. NBC’s Jacob Ward reports for TODAY on the “paper ceiling” that’s making it hard for millions of Americans to land interviews.Jan. 19, 2023

  • Officials rescue dozens of cats from filthy conditions in NY home

    01:28

  • 13-year-old with cerebral palsy is on a mission to inspire others

    04:34

  • 12-year-old boy hooks a big one: A great white shark!

    00:48
  • Now Playing

    How recruiting apps automatically screen out applicants

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Actor Julian Sands missing after hiking in California

    00:26

  • Mystery surrounds death of American lawyer at Mexico resort

    02:23

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All