Bipartisan bill to establish commission on AI: Is it too little, too late?

A bipartisan bill is being introduced to establish a commission on artificial intelligence as President Joe Biden meets with industry leaders to get their thoughts on the potential risks the technology poses. NBC’s Jake Ward reports for TODAY.June 20, 2023
