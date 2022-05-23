Inside the mindset shift behind Americans losing weight

- Now Playing
Inside the mindset shift behind Americans losing weight04:56
- UP NEXT
Pfizer says its 3-dose vaccine will protect kids under 500:28
Health officials investigate new monkeypox case in Florida01:57
Formula crisis: ‘Operation Fly Formula' bound for Indianapolis02:29
Monkeypox concerns grow as US reports second possible case01:58
First emergency flights of baby formula expected Sunday02:07
Hearing-impaired grad pays it forward as an audiology doctor03:51
Officials investigate possible case of monkeypox in New York00:39
CDC director signs off on Pfizer COVID booster shot for kids 5-1102:30
Summer medical checklist: How to get ready for fun in the sun04:30
Summer medical checklist: How to get ready for fun in the sun04:30
Notorious 'Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli released from prison early00:25
American who traveled to Canada diagnosed with monkeypox00:19
US sees ‘very substantial’ uptick in COVID cases01:48
How to turn anxious thoughts into positive actions04:13
Dermatologist shares tips to know which sunscreen is best for you04:48
Here’s a list of hair loss treatment options for women04:09
Craig Melvin’s brother learns how to swim at 3605:06
FDA expected to approve Pfizer booster for children aged 5-1100:29
FDA strikes deal with Abbott to reopen baby formula plant02:16
- Now Playing
Inside the mindset shift behind Americans losing weight04:56
- UP NEXT
Pfizer says its 3-dose vaccine will protect kids under 500:28
Health officials investigate new monkeypox case in Florida01:57
Formula crisis: ‘Operation Fly Formula' bound for Indianapolis02:29
Monkeypox concerns grow as US reports second possible case01:58
First emergency flights of baby formula expected Sunday02:07
Play All
Play All