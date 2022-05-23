IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From beach hacks to style must-haves, 17 hidden gems we're loving for summer

    Inside the mindset shift behind Americans losing weight

Inside the mindset shift behind Americans losing weight

A Mayo Clinic diet study found that American’s weight loss strategy has changed since the pandemic, with many people now saying they want to lose weight for their health, rather than for appearances. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY on the surprising study results, and NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar dives deeper into the top three diet aspirations.May 23, 2022

