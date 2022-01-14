Inside the mind of a ‘strongman’

NBC’s Jacob Soboroff introduces us to Martins Licis, a “strongman” who may be the strongest man on Earth as he pushes his body to complete extraordinary feats like lifting cars, throwing large stones, and even pulling an airplane. Licis shares an inside look at the “strongman” community and how he’s preparing for upcoming competitions.Jan. 14, 2022
