Inside the million-mile journey of NASA’s new space telescope
03:46
For more than three decades, the Hubble Telescope has been beaming back mind-blowing images from some of the furthest reaches of space. Now we are about to get an even better look as NASA plans to launch the James Webb Space Telescope into orbit, the first step in an incredible journey that could literally give us a look at the very beginning of time. NBC’s Jacob Ward reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Dec. 19, 2021
