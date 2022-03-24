IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: 23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

  • Teenager aims to shine a light on untold stories of women’s history

    03:53

  • March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down Sweet 16 games

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    Inside the metaverse: Potential dangers virtual reality poses for kids

    06:40
  • UP NEXT

    US officials meet with detained WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia

    02:20

  • Remembering Madeleine Albright, 1st female US Secretary of State

    02:53

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour hits snag

    02:06

  • Why airline CEOs are calling on Biden to end the mask mandate

    03:17

  • New air raid app saves lives by delivering warnings to Ukraine quickly

    02:42

  • US Capitol to reopen to public for limited tours after 2 years

    00:21

  • Lethal type of bird flu devastates poultry farms on East Coast, Midwest

    00:24

  • North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile towards the sea

    00:27

  • Major cleanup begins after severe tornadoes ravage the South

    03:45

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson prepares for final day of confirmation hearings

    02:24

  • Fierce resistance in Ukraine is causing Russia to rethink its strategy

    02:58

  • Lester Holt on what’s at stake in Biden’s NATO meeting

    01:55

  • Biden attends NATO summit, accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine

    02:00

  • Doctors warn against viral nasal spray tanning trend

    04:38

  • Moderna seeks approval for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6

    01:29

  • Schools open their classrooms – and hearts – to Ukrainian students

    02:21

  • Crash in Oklahoma leaves 6 high school students dead

    00:20

TODAY

Inside the metaverse: Potential dangers virtual reality poses for kids

06:40

The metaverse is filled with apps where people can interact virtually, and anyone 13 and over can create an account. The watchdog group, “Common Sense Media,” is sounding an alarm that it poses a dangerous threat to children because of its explicit content, including sexual and violent matter, abusive language and behavior as well as privacy and data collection. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.March 24, 2022

New report reveals the dangers of virtual reality for young children

  • Teenager aims to shine a light on untold stories of women’s history

    03:53

  • March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down Sweet 16 games

    05:26
  • Now Playing

    Inside the metaverse: Potential dangers virtual reality poses for kids

    06:40
  • UP NEXT

    US officials meet with detained WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia

    02:20

  • Remembering Madeleine Albright, 1st female US Secretary of State

    02:53

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour hits snag

    02:06

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All