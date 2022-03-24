Inside the metaverse: Potential dangers virtual reality poses for kids

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The metaverse is filled with apps where people can interact virtually, and anyone 13 and over can create an account. The watchdog group, “Common Sense Media,” is sounding an alarm that it poses a dangerous threat to children because of its explicit content, including sexual and violent matter, abusive language and behavior as well as privacy and data collection. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.
March 24, 2022
