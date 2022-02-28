IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine

  • New York man wins $10 million from scratch-off for second time

  • MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season

  • Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings

  • Biden sends more aid to Ukraine, puts sanctions on Russian banks

  • New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week

  • Investor brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

  • Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest

    Refugees in Ukraine flee amid humanitarian crisis

    Putin orders Russian nuclear forces on high alert amid setbacks in Ukraine

  • ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101

  • The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health

  • How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine?

  • MLB opening day in jeopardy as negotiations falter

  • Trump praises Putin after condemning invasion of Ukraine

  • Chuck Todd: Biden should focus on the fight for democracy around the world

  • ‘I don’t need a ride, I need more ammunition’: Zelenskyy proves to be an example of leadership

  • Former NATO leader discusses the problems Putin faces in Ukraine

  • The battle for Ukraine: Russian efforts to take Kyiv continue

Refugees in Ukraine flee amid humanitarian crisis

Refugee agencies estimate at least hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have already fled into Poland and other neighboring countries, while millions of others could soon follow. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports from TODAY from Lviv.Feb. 28, 2022

Here are 5 verified charities working to help Ukrainians amid invasion

