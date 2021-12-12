IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Inside the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole

05:22

Bob Dole’s passing comes 77 years after he was shot and temporarily paralyzed as a 21-year-old army lieutenant in World War II. He went on to spend decades in the public eye. Dole, who was the personification of what Tom Brokaw called “the greatest generation,” is remembered this week as the nation says goodbye to the Kansas politician – and to the end of an era in American politics. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 12, 2021

