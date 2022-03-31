Inside the efforts to send books to children who fled Ukraine
The United Nations says more than 2.5 million children have left Ukraine and are in urgent need of education, safety and support. Now, there’s a grassroots effort to help by sending books from Ukraine to the countries where people have fled. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY from Lviv.March 31, 2022
