TODAY

Inside the efforts to send books to children who fled Ukraine

02:31

The United Nations says more than 2.5 million children have left Ukraine and are in urgent need of education, safety and support. Now, there’s a grassroots effort to help by sending books from Ukraine to the countries where people have fled. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY from Lviv.March 31, 2022

