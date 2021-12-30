Inside the efforts to remove millions of tires dumped into the ocean decades ago
In the 1970s, an estimated two million tires were dropped into the ocean with the hopes of creating an artificial reef. The well-intentioned environmental project became an ecological disaster, but now efforts are underway to clean up the waters. In the latest edition of our TODAY Climate series, NBC’s Kerry Sanders shares the new strategies being used to address the environmental failure.Dec. 30, 2021
Inside the efforts to remove millions of tires dumped into the ocean decades ago
