Americans' love for furry friends fuels booming pet industry

Sunday game night essentials for hosting, relaxing and more

More than 90 million people have pets and a large number of owners are paying big to pamper them. The trend is sending pet store spending into the stratosphere and attracting new businesses to the industry. NBC's Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Feb. 2, 2023

