Americans' love for furry friends fuels booming pet industry

- Now Playing
Americans' love for furry friends fuels booming pet industry05:24
- UP NEXT
These are the most popular dog names00:32
Shop these must-haves for your furry friends04:49
Jenna Bush Hager got her daughter Mila a cat!02:19
Dog gets first home haircut and her eyes tell a whole story00:39
Watch this adorable panda plop into his well-deserved power nap00:45
Goldendoodle keeps his human sisters safe when they got lost in the woods02:25
Jenna explains why she didn’t have her kids write a list to Santa03:59
Dog caught on video pulling fire alarm at doggy daycare02:54
NYC puppy rescued after swimming to New Jersey in Hudson River02:09
Veterinarian breaks down pet holiday hazards to avoid04:55
French bulldog stops by TODAY fresh off win at National Dog Show03:15
See the 3 new breeds participating in 2022's ‘National Dog Show’02:26
X-ray shows live tabby cat inside checked luggage at JFK airport00:35
Biden pardons turkeys Chocolate & Chip in Thanksgiving tradition00:45
Boy overcome with emotion after getting a puppy for his birthday00:51
Meet the four-legged federal officers protecting airports04:04
Watch: Boy squeaks after accidentally swallowing dog toy00:55
Outback wrangler Matt Wright brings some large reptiles to TODAY05:33
Adorable dog gives new meaning to a ‘spin’ workout00:33
- Now Playing
Americans' love for furry friends fuels booming pet industry05:24
- UP NEXT
These are the most popular dog names00:32
Shop these must-haves for your furry friends04:49
Jenna Bush Hager got her daughter Mila a cat!02:19
Dog gets first home haircut and her eyes tell a whole story00:39
Watch this adorable panda plop into his well-deserved power nap00:45
Play All
Play All