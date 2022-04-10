IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Jake Sullivan: 'Weapons are arriving every day' in Ukraine

    08:44

  • Full Kuleba: Provide weapons, 'so that you don’t have to step up and fight' Putin

    08:29

  • Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired

    04:42

  • Chuck Todd on US policy towards Ukraine, Russia conflict

    02:17
    Inside the Biden administration’s efforts to provide aid to Ukraine

    01:12
    Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

    02:41

  • One family's escape from Kramatorsk train station missile attack

    01:53

  • Zelenskyy ‘grateful’ for U.K. support, calls for Russia oil embargo

    01:55

  • Zelenskyy urges importance of leaders visiting Ukraine during meeting with Austrian chancellor

    00:49

  • Pentagon: ‘Unconvincing’ claims Russia didn’t carry out train station attack

    01:04

  • Ukrainian moms give new birth in Poland after fleeing war

    03:02

  • Russian bombing on Ukrainian train station draws international outrage

    02:40

  • Protesters in New York condemn alleged Russian sexual violence in Ukraine

    01:38

  • Polish professionals stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees

    03:13

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Missile strike on train station in eastern Ukraine city

    03:55

  • Ukrainian refugees head back home

    01:42

  • Americans help to deliver critical aid to Ukraine

    02:56

  • ‘Your fight is also our fight’: E.U. team shows solidarity in Kyiv visit

    01:40

  • Ukrainian family describes ‘horrific’ destruction of Borodyanka

    03:42

TODAY

Inside the Biden administration’s efforts to provide aid to Ukraine

01:12

President Biden is taking steps to provide aid to Ukraine, including signing into law the bills that ban oil imports from Russia and suspending normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus. While the White House continues to provide weapons, impose sanctions and help document war crimes, it is unlikely Biden will make a visit to Ukraine due to security concerns. NBC’S Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY from the White House.April 10, 2022

