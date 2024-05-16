IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Need help organizing for summer? We tapped 'The Home Edit' stars for their recommendations

Inside Rebecca Alexander’s Awareness Campaign for Usher Syndrome
May 16, 202408:25

  • Hoda and Jenna react to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech

    05:09

  • STEM high school students take soccer to the air – with drones!

    04:24

  • Al Roker honored for shining a light on national parks

    02:29

  • Uber offers new services for caregivers: Here's how it works

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Inside Rebecca Alexander’s Awareness Campaign for Usher Syndrome

    08:25
  • UP NEXT

    Family has close encounter with cougar in their backyard

    00:27

  • Is a taco a sandwich? Judge rules in restaurant’s favor

    00:45

  • Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?

    02:06

  • Capitol Police find bag of cocaine in their headquarters

    00:24

  • 2024 NFL schedule: Here are the dates to circle on your calendar!

    03:19

  • Sunscreens sold in US might not be most effective, group says

    02:56

  • Why Chiefs' Harrison Butker’s commencement speech is under fire

    03:09

  • Barge slams into Texas bridge, triggers partial collapse and oil spill

    02:22

  • Slovakia’s prime minister suffers assassination attempt

    01:47

  • Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do

    01:59

  • Millions across Midwest, South face more severe weather

    01:43

  • Biden and Trump agree to debate in June and September

    04:34

  • Boeing faces possible criminal charges over 2 crashes

    03:08

  • Hoda sits down with Selena Gomez and Vivek Murthy on podcast

    01:42

  • Inflation relocation: Some are getting paid to move to rural cities

    04:10

Inside Rebecca Alexander’s Awareness Campaign for Usher Syndrome

08:25

NBC’s Peter Alexander is joined by his sister, Rebecca, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Usher Syndrome that causes deafness and blindness, to open up about her endless optimism and living a fulfilling life, because every second counts.May 16, 2024

  • Hoda and Jenna react to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech

    05:09

  • STEM high school students take soccer to the air – with drones!

    04:24

  • Al Roker honored for shining a light on national parks

    02:29

  • Uber offers new services for caregivers: Here's how it works

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Inside Rebecca Alexander’s Awareness Campaign for Usher Syndrome

    08:25
  • UP NEXT

    Family has close encounter with cougar in their backyard

    00:27

  • Is a taco a sandwich? Judge rules in restaurant’s favor

    00:45

  • Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?

    02:06

  • Capitol Police find bag of cocaine in their headquarters

    00:24

  • 2024 NFL schedule: Here are the dates to circle on your calendar!

    03:19

  • Sunscreens sold in US might not be most effective, group says

    02:56

  • Why Chiefs' Harrison Butker’s commencement speech is under fire

    03:09

  • Barge slams into Texas bridge, triggers partial collapse and oil spill

    02:22

  • Slovakia’s prime minister suffers assassination attempt

    01:47

  • Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do

    01:59

  • Millions across Midwest, South face more severe weather

    01:43

  • Biden and Trump agree to debate in June and September

    04:34

  • Boeing faces possible criminal charges over 2 crashes

    03:08

  • Hoda sits down with Selena Gomez and Vivek Murthy on podcast

    01:42

  • Inflation relocation: Some are getting paid to move to rural cities

    04:10

Biden and Trump agree to debate in June and September

Millions across Midwest, South face more severe weather

Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do

Slovakia’s prime minister suffers assassination attempt

Barge slams into Texas bridge, triggers partial collapse and oil spill

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Ageless beauty tips: 3 makeup techniques for mature skin

Brittany Howard talks making acting debut in ‘Thelma the Unicorn’

What does it mean when my kid says '4+4'?

Spruce up your space with The Home Edit's Walmart collection

Spruce up your space with The Home Edit's Walmart collection

'One Chicago' stars quizzed on topics their characters should know

STEM high school students take soccer to the air – with drones!

What women need to know about heart health and menopause

Al Roker honored for shining a light on national parks

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

George Oliphant shares tips to prep outdoor spaces for summer

Patton Oswalt tests TODAY with questions from ‘The 1% Club'

Doctor debunks fitness myths around stretching, lifting and more

Winner of Westminster Dog Show stops by TODAY with her trophy

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Ageless beauty tips: 3 makeup techniques for mature skin

Brittany Howard talks making acting debut in ‘Thelma the Unicorn’

What does it mean when my kid says '4+4'?

Hoda and Jenna react to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech

Nikki Glaser talks to TODAY about Tom Brady's roast regrets

Tennis core, vests and more trends you'll be seeing all summer

Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau on 'Babes,' motherhood, more

See Nikki Glaser, Michelle Buteau, Ilana Glazer play 'Secrets' game

Ellen DeGeneres teases what she says will be her final special

Tennis core, vests and more trends you'll be seeing all summer

Shop these doctor-recommended protections from the sun

Shop these swimsuit trends for the whole family

Shop award-winning products to level up your beauty routine

TODAY’s Bestsellers: Stay cool in the sun with these products

Shop must-have products from AANHPI-owned businesses

TODAY Bestsellers: Summer dress, Crocs wedges and more

Ally Love shares makeup picks for warm-weather

Stay organized on-the-go with these deals on travel essentials

Shop these 6 thoughtful and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Steamed wahoo and veggies over peas and rice: Get the recipe!

Nutritional treats your family will go nuts over!

Make eggs two ways for Mother’s Day: Shakshuka and a frittata!

Take a trip to Bermuda with these 2 fresh and fruity recipes!

Shrimp scampi, chicken bruschetta: Get the Mother’s Day recipes

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes