Hoda and Jenna react to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech
05:09
STEM high school students take soccer to the air – with drones!
04:24
Al Roker honored for shining a light on national parks
02:29
Uber offers new services for caregivers: Here's how it works
03:04
Inside Rebecca Alexander’s Awareness Campaign for Usher Syndrome
08:25
Family has close encounter with cougar in their backyard
00:27
Is a taco a sandwich? Judge rules in restaurant’s favor
00:45
Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?
02:06
Capitol Police find bag of cocaine in their headquarters
00:24
2024 NFL schedule: Here are the dates to circle on your calendar!
03:19
Sunscreens sold in US might not be most effective, group says
02:56
Why Chiefs' Harrison Butker’s commencement speech is under fire
03:09
Barge slams into Texas bridge, triggers partial collapse and oil spill
02:22
Slovakia’s prime minister suffers assassination attempt
01:47
Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do
01:59
Millions across Midwest, South face more severe weather
01:43
Biden and Trump agree to debate in June and September
04:34
Boeing faces possible criminal charges over 2 crashes
03:08
Hoda sits down with Selena Gomez and Vivek Murthy on podcast
01:42
Inflation relocation: Some are getting paid to move to rural cities
04:10
Inside Rebecca Alexander’s Awareness Campaign for Usher Syndrome
08:25
NBC’s Peter Alexander is joined by his sister, Rebecca, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Usher Syndrome that causes deafness and blindness, to open up about her endless optimism and living a fulfilling life, because every second counts.May 16, 2024
