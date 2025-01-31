IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How rage rituals can help you release bottled up emotions
Jan. 31, 202504:11

How rage rituals can help you release bottled up emotions

04:11

Rage rituals, the latest viral wellness trend, pushes individuals to tap into some of their suppressed anger by screaming, crying and jumping after completing a guided meditation. TODAY contributor Ally Love gives it a try and shares what you'll experience during one of these cathartic rituals.Jan. 31, 2025

