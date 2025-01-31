Self-care basics: Ways to prioritize optimal health and well-being
04:09
See the winners of Shop TODAY’s sneaker Awards!
05:14
Author Scott Strode shares his journey from addiction to thriving
04:00
Try these at-home exercises that promote healthy aging
04:42
Do black plastic utensils pose a health risk?
04:31
How rage rituals can help you release bottled up emotions
04:11
Copied
Copied
Rage rituals, the latest viral wellness trend, pushes individuals to tap into some of their suppressed anger by screaming, crying and jumping after completing a guided meditation. TODAY contributor Ally Love gives it a try and shares what you'll experience during one of these cathartic rituals.Jan. 31, 2025
New York doctor indicted for prescribing abortion pill in Louisiana
00:36
Number of tuberculosis cases in Kansas City continues to swell
00:27
Now Playing
How rage rituals can help you release bottled up emotions
04:11
UP NEXT
Country star Carly Peace talks managing pericarditis, touring, more
03:56
FDA approves first non-addictive pain medication
02:32
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. clashes with Democrats over vaccines
00:58
Dietitian-approved foods to support your gut and heart health
04:41
New guidelines break down beverages kids should drink and avoid
00:49
How to manage relationships with others — and yourself
04:39
Try this full body barre workout you can do at home
02:52
New tech and guidelines that can help you stay healthy as you age
04:54
CIA says COVID likely originated from Chinese lab
00:31
NFL kicker Zane Gonzalez opens up about his struggle with OCD
02:58
CDC says flu cases are on the rise with a spike in ER visits