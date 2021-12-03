Inside look at how Amazon's air fleet will get you your holiday packages
03:38
Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Tom Costello takes a never-before-seen look at online retail giant Amazon’s sophisticated networks of computers, robots, trucks and planes to pull off fast deliveries – as well as software that can actually predict your order before you buy.Dec. 3, 2021
