Inside America's changing Chinatowns | Family Style

Faced with gentrification and a wave of problems amid the pandemic, including a shocking rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, America's Chinatowns face an uncertain future. Al Roker explores the history of these immigrant enclaves and learns how Americanized Chinese cuisine became a staple on tables across the country. "Family Style" visits the Pekin Noodle Parlor, the oldest Chinese-American restaurant in the U.S., Far Cafe in San Francisco and Nice Day Chinese in New York City.March 23, 2022