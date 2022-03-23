IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Refresh your accessories for spring with up to 83% off Steals & Deals

  • UP NEXT

    Chef Lucas Sin cooks up plan to save Chinese restaurants

    04:52

  • Al Roker explores 3 sweet holiday food traditions | Family Style

    24:55

  • Who invented bagels and lox? Al Roker learns the history of an iconic New York City food | Family Style

    24:45

  • Al Roker uncovers the family stories behind a Baltimore staple | Family Style

    24:06

TODAY

Inside America's changing Chinatowns | Family Style

25:18

Faced with gentrification and a wave of problems amid the pandemic, including a shocking rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, America's Chinatowns face an uncertain future. Al Roker explores the history of these immigrant enclaves and learns how Americanized Chinese cuisine became a staple on tables across the country. "Family Style" visits the Pekin Noodle Parlor, the oldest Chinese-American restaurant in the U.S., Far Cafe in San Francisco and Nice Day Chinese in New York City.March 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Chef Lucas Sin cooks up plan to save Chinese restaurants

    04:52

  • Al Roker explores 3 sweet holiday food traditions | Family Style

    24:55

  • Who invented bagels and lox? Al Roker learns the history of an iconic New York City food | Family Style

    24:45

  • Al Roker uncovers the family stories behind a Baltimore staple | Family Style

    24:06

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All