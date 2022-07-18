IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 fun summer finds the whole family will love — starting at $10

  • Frankies Bikinis founder shares story behind her trendy business

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    Make the most out of summer with these innovative products

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Steals and Deals, bonus edition: Products to start and end your day

    04:53

  • Embrace your gray instead of erasing it! Chris Appleton shows how

    05:32

  • Summer travel must-haves: Viral blanket, hand-washing water bottle

    05:02

  • How to dress like the stars for less, from sneakers to bags

    04:17

  • TODAY bestsellers: Smart plugs, memory foam topper and more

    04:44

  • Get your game on this summer with these playful toys

    04:55

  • These mints are so good Jenna Bush Hager ate one off the ground

    03:42

  • Hot summer finds to keep you cool on these scorcher days

    04:45

  • Start shopping with these Prime Day deals up to 70% off

    04:55

  • Image architect, celebrity stylist Law Roach on styling Hollywood

    04:24

  • Dermatologist shares 5 beauty secrets from around the world

    04:54

  • 7 creative toys and activities the whole family can enjoy outside

    05:08

  • Where can shoppers find the best deals this Prime Day?

    03:11

  • Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more

    03:48

  • Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more

    03:48

  • Bobbie’s Best: 5 products that will save your summer

    04:37

  • Try these hot new takes on 90s fashion trends

    03:56

  • Tanya Taylor on starting her own brand, coloring outside the lines

    04:18

TODAY

Make the most out of summer with these innovative products

04:43

TODAY All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu joins TODAY to share some innovative products to get the most out of summer, including the Pole-R Bear umbrella hook, Master Lock personal safe and more!July 18, 2022

13 fun summer finds the whole family will love starting at $10

  • Frankies Bikinis founder shares story behind her trendy business

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    Make the most out of summer with these innovative products

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    Steals and Deals, bonus edition: Products to start and end your day

    04:53

  • Embrace your gray instead of erasing it! Chris Appleton shows how

    05:32

  • Summer travel must-haves: Viral blanket, hand-washing water bottle

    05:02

  • How to dress like the stars for less, from sneakers to bags

    04:17

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All