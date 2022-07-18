Make the most out of summer with these innovative products

Frankies Bikinis founder shares story behind her trendy business04:15
- Now Playing
Make the most out of summer with these innovative products04:43
- UP NEXT
Steals and Deals, bonus edition: Products to start and end your day04:53
Embrace your gray instead of erasing it! Chris Appleton shows how05:32
Summer travel must-haves: Viral blanket, hand-washing water bottle05:02
How to dress like the stars for less, from sneakers to bags04:17
TODAY bestsellers: Smart plugs, memory foam topper and more04:44
Get your game on this summer with these playful toys04:55
These mints are so good Jenna Bush Hager ate one off the ground03:42
Hot summer finds to keep you cool on these scorcher days04:45
Start shopping with these Prime Day deals up to 70% off04:55
Image architect, celebrity stylist Law Roach on styling Hollywood04:24
Dermatologist shares 5 beauty secrets from around the world04:54
7 creative toys and activities the whole family can enjoy outside05:08
Where can shoppers find the best deals this Prime Day?03:11
Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more03:48
Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more03:48
Bobbie’s Best: 5 products that will save your summer04:37
Try these hot new takes on 90s fashion trends03:56
Tanya Taylor on starting her own brand, coloring outside the lines04:18
Frankies Bikinis founder shares story behind her trendy business04:15
- Now Playing
Make the most out of summer with these innovative products04:43
- UP NEXT
Steals and Deals, bonus edition: Products to start and end your day04:53
Embrace your gray instead of erasing it! Chris Appleton shows how05:32
Summer travel must-haves: Viral blanket, hand-washing water bottle05:02
How to dress like the stars for less, from sneakers to bags04:17
Play All
Play All