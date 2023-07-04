Injured hiker with no cell service saved using iPhone’s SOS feature

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A woman hiking outside of Los Angeles fractured her leg in a remote forest with no cellphone service — but she was able to contact first responders using the iPhone 14’s life-saving new SOS feature. Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.July 4, 2023

