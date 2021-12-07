Ingrid Michaelson performs ‘Winter Wonderland’ on TODAY
05:18
Share this -
copied
Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson is out with a deluxe edition of her 2018 album “Songs for the Season” featuring five new songs. As the Citi Music series continues, she joins TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk about it and to share her performance of “Winter Wonderland.”Dec. 7, 2021
Leon Bridges performs Marvin Gaye’s ‘Purple Snowflakes’ on TODAY
05:18
Blake Shelton shares special performance of ‘I’ll Name the Dogs’
03:49
Watch Darren Criss perform ‘Christmas Dance’ from his new holiday album
05:52
Blake Shelton performs ‘Come Back As A Country Boy’ on TODAY
05:09
Christina Perri shares special performance of ‘Roses in the Rain’
05:17
Rob Thomas performs ‘Small Town Christmas’ for Hoda, Jenna and you