Influencers seduced by plastic surgery promotion warn of damages

03:05

Some young influencers who have huge followings on TikTok are warning of an alarming social media trend that can affect young audiences with body image issues. Creators are getting cheap plastic surgery in exchange for promotion and to ease the pressure to achieve perfection. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY.April 30, 2022

Young influencers are being offered cheap procedures in return for promotion. They say it’s coming at a cost.

