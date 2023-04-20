Watch Hoda and Jenna play ‘The Wall’ with Chris Hardwick
Influencer with 6-figure income as social media star gives it all up
Hoda and Jenna weigh in on latest reality TV dilemmas
Rachel McAdams embraces armpit hair in new photos
See a sneak peek at the new trailer for 'Fast X'
Issa Rae, Lily Tomlin win Peabody awards
Could Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey be related?
Viewer wins trip to join Hoda and Jenna in New Orleans
Rachel Weisz talks playing twins in TV adaptation of 'Dead Ringers'
Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons talk new series 'Love and Death'
See magician Dan White wow TODAY with mind-blowing card trick
See Cian Ducrot's surprise performance on the TODAY plaza
See first trailer of 'All the Light We Cannot See'
'Yellowstone' reportedly to end after Season 5
A look at Carol Burnett's 90 years of laughter
Netflix announces end to its DVD service after 25 years
See pics of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda
Inside the 'Drag Race' Season 15 Finale with the Final Four
Judy Greer talks upcoming series 'White House Plumbers'
See all the hot celeb couples spotted at Coachella
Influencer with 6-figure income as social media star gives it all up
Lee Tilghman is a former wellness influencer who gave up her 9-to-5 job for a lucrative social media career. But behind the scenes, pressures and criticisms began to affect her mental health and led her to give it all up. Tilghman talks about walking away, how she found her own voice again, and shares advice to those with dreams of becoming an influencer.April 20, 2023
