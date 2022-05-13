IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

  • Discerning baby proves not everyone is a fan of Harry Styles

    03:52
  • Now Playing

    Influencer Mickey Angelo performs his own TODAY theme song

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    What is dead face? Hoda and Jenna try out latest trend

    03:02

  • Get caught up on this month’s popular stories

    04:43

  • Winston Duke on missing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’

    04:59

  • Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ with Willie Geist

    01:05

  • Kendall Jenner addresses her 'tragic' cucumber-cutting skills

    00:50

  • Mockumentary ‘Spinal Tap 2’ officially in the works

    01:03

  • Mike Myers on his brother’s stunt-double role in ‘The Pentaverate’

    01:18

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Griffin Dunne on working with Justin Hartley

    06:24

  • Howie Mandel reveals he met his wife waiting in line for food

    07:57

  • Who's your zaddy? For Jenna Bush Hager it's Michael Caine

    02:09

  • What to read this summer: Author shares page-turners

    04:10

  • New ‘Avatar’ trailer viewed 150M+ times in first 24 hours

    00:43

  • ‘Downton Abbey’ movie sequel: Get a sneak peek!

    01:13

  • Savannah and Hoda reflect on 70 years of TODAY at Paley Center

    01:53

  • Meghan Trainor gets candid on post-baby body, wanting more kids

    04:18

  • Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14

  • Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31

  • BTS to release new anthology album 'Proof' on CDs only!

    00:53

TODAY

Influencer Mickey Angelo performs his own TODAY theme song

05:20

Influencer Mikey Angelo, commonly known as Mr. Grande, joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about what’s next for his music career, as well as the excitement surrounding his most viral posts. He also shows off a TODAY theme song he prepared!May 13, 2022

  • Discerning baby proves not everyone is a fan of Harry Styles

    03:52
  • Now Playing

    Influencer Mickey Angelo performs his own TODAY theme song

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    What is dead face? Hoda and Jenna try out latest trend

    03:02

  • Get caught up on this month’s popular stories

    04:43

  • Winston Duke on missing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’

    04:59

  • Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ with Willie Geist

    01:05

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All