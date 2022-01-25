Inflation takes a bite out of fast food value meals
After many promotions were sidelined during the pandemic, some fast food chains are bringing back their popular value meals. But record inflation has restaurants facing higher costs across the board leading to increased prices for customers. Patrons of chains like Popeyes’ and Domino’s Pizza may notice deals aren’t as cheap as they used to be and now they may even come with a catch. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Jan. 25, 2022
