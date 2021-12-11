Inflation in US soars to new high in nearly 40 years
On Friday, President Biden acknowledged that inflation is impacting Americans' lives, with consumer prices up at last 6.8% and prices going up on everything from gas and cars to groceries and rent. The reality of soaring inflation has created economic and political fallout for the Biden administration as inflation rates reach a new high in nearly 40 years. NBC’s Monica Alba reports from the White House for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 11, 2021
