    Americans paying $275 extra every month due to rising inflation

Americans paying $275 extra every month due to rising inflation

Inflation in the United States is hitting a 40-year high, surging 7.5% over the last year. Financial experts say the average American family is spending an extra $275 every month. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Feb. 11, 2022

