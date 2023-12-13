IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fed prepares its final interest rate decision of 2023

03:06

With inflation continuing to ease, the economy appears to be moving in a positive direction, from rising wages to a rallying stock market — and it comes as the Federal Reserve prepares to make its final interest rate decision of the year. NBC’s Christine Romans breaks down the economic outlook on TODAY.Dec. 13, 2023

