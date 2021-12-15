Inflation concerns grow as Americans head into the holidays
02:04
Thanks to the highest inflation in a generation, prices are soaring right in the middle of the holiday season – and there are signs things will not improve anytime soon. NBC business and tech correspondent Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.Dec. 15, 2021
