    Inflatable slide flips over, injuring several children

Inflatable slide flips over, injuring several children

An investigation is underway after an inflatable slide toppled over, injuring several children at a Long Island, New York, elementary school. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY on the renewed questions about the safety of similar bounce houses.June 15, 2022

Several children injured when inflatable slide topples over during school's field day

    Inflatable slide flips over, injuring several children

