Indonesia volcano erupts: At least 15 dead, dozens missing
Rescue crews in Indonesia are still searching for survivors two days after a volcanic eruption killed 15 people and left dozens more missing. Mount Semeru spewed thick columns of ash more than 40,000 feet into the sky on Saturday.Dec. 6, 2021
