IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Indianapolis 500: Drivers to watch and what to expect this weekend

    03:18
  • UP NEXT

    See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

    00:55

  • Mike Krzyzewski talks retirement, coaching career and family life

    06:14

  • Celebrities, activists speak out after Texas mass shooting

    02:32

  • Al Roker on his half-marathon, seeing Nick deliver church sermon

    01:55

  • Alabama coach Nick Saban apologizes for taking shots at Texas A&M

    02:24

  • First all-Black team to summit Mount Everest shares their journey

    04:52

  • Exclusive: US women’s soccer reacts to historic equal pay deal

    02:44

  • Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA

    00:40

  • Craig Melvin’s brother learns how to swim at 36

    05:06

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

  • First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest

    00:40

  • 3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff game

    00:25

  • Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championship

    01:31

  • Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness

    00:23

  • Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson and Mikaela Shiffrin talk handling the pressure

    24:57

  • Chiefs to face the Buccs in week 4 of NFL, Mike Tirico announces

    03:14

  • Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game

    04:58

  • Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

    02:10

  • Drive for 5: Hélio Castroneves talks going for 5th Indy 500 win

    04:06

TODAY

Indianapolis 500: Drivers to watch and what to expect this weekend

03:18

The Indianapolis 500 is back on Sunday, marking a beloved Memorial Day weekend tradition. NBC’s Mike Tirico joins TODAY to break down the race and this year’s favorites.May 27, 2022

Al Unser, a four-time winner of Indianapolis 500, dies at 82

  • Now Playing

    Indianapolis 500: Drivers to watch and what to expect this weekend

    03:18
  • UP NEXT

    See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

    00:55

  • Mike Krzyzewski talks retirement, coaching career and family life

    06:14

  • Celebrities, activists speak out after Texas mass shooting

    02:32

  • Al Roker on his half-marathon, seeing Nick deliver church sermon

    01:55

  • Alabama coach Nick Saban apologizes for taking shots at Texas A&M

    02:24

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All