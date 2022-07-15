IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Indiana man hailed as hero for saving children from burning home

00:37

An Indiana man is being hailed as a hero after saving five children from a burning home. The kids were all OK, but the man suffered several injuries and burns. He’ll be honored by the city in August, along with the police and fire departments.July 15, 2022

